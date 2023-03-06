EAC Price Tops $0.0082 on Top Exchanges (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 6th. During the last seven days, EAC has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One EAC token can currently be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. EAC has a total market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $4,886.80 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.67 or 0.00390713 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014960 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000810 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00009764 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000844 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017479 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00814058 USD and is down -7.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,558.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.