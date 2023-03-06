E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Trading Down 7.2%

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.83 and last traded at $10.85. Approximately 180,447 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 204,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of E.W. Scripps in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of E.W. Scripps from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

E.W. Scripps Trading Down 9.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.88.

Insider Activity

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.22). E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $680.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Lisa A. Knutson sold 9,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $140,693.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,794.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 211.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

