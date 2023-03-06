dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Short Interest Down 16.5% in February

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,000 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the January 31st total of 154,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

dynaCERT Trading Up 2.2 %

OTCMKTS DYFSF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.14. 2,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,406. dynaCERT has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16.

dynaCERT Company Profile

DynaCERT, Incis engaged in the design, engineering, testing, manufacturing and distribution of a transportable hydrogen generator system. The company’s product is Hydragen, which produces hydrogen and oxygen on demand and is designed for on-road applications. The company was founded by Thomas Fairfull in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

