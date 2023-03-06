Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Trading Up 4.7%

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) shares were up 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $125.80 and last traded at $124.85. Approximately 506,717 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 521,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Duolingo from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Duolingo from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Duolingo Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -79.51 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.18. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 16.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $103.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Duolingo news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 31,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,293,807.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,393,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,872,978.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Duolingo news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 31,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,293,807.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,393,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,872,978.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $352,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,273.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 208,082 shares of company stock worth $15,005,337 and have sold 43,393 shares worth $3,823,331. 22.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

