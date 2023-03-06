dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) Short Interest Down 16.7% in February

dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
dotdigital Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DOTDF remained flat at $1.15 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,255. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.99. dotdigital Group has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $1.23.
About dotdigital Group
