dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) Short Interest Down 16.7% in February

dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

dotdigital Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DOTDF remained flat at $1.15 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,255. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.99. dotdigital Group has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $1.23.

Get dotdigital Group alerts:

About dotdigital Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

dotDigital Group Plc engages in the provision of data-driven omnichannel marketing automation solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, U.S., and APAC. The company was founded by Ian Rhys Taylor and Simon Christopher Bird in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for dotdigital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dotdigital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.