DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 139.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 323,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,270 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $15,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter worth about $375,000. EDBI Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 913,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,183,000 after buying an additional 256,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.95.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

DoorDash Price Performance

In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total transaction of $120,825.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,126,812.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total value of $120,825.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,833 shares in the company, valued at $5,126,812.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $59,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,394.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 221,967 shares of company stock worth $12,006,456 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DoorDash stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.22. 504,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,215,039. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $130.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.07.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.12%. Equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

