Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Donaldson Stock Up 0.8 %

Donaldson stock opened at $66.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.71.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $828.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In related news, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $713,664.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,098.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Donaldson news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,023. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $713,664.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,378 shares in the company, valued at $950,098.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,212 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,580 over the last quarter. 2.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Donaldson

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Donaldson

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

