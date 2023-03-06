Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.19)-$(0.15) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company issued revenue guidance of $78.5-79.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.48 million. Domo also updated its FY24 guidance to $(0.39)-$(0.27) EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOMO. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Domo from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Domo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Domo in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Domo Price Performance

Domo stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,616,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,907. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.50. Domo has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $57.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $79.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.43 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Domo will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Domo by 243.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Domo by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Domo by 15.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domo by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Domo by 21.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

