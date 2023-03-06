Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.39–$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $323.00 million-$330.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $337.12 million. Domo also updated its FY24 guidance to $(0.39)-$(0.27) EPS.

Domo Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of DOMO traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,690,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,908. Domo has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $57.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.50.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $79.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Domo will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Domo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Domo by 243.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domo by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Domo by 15.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domo by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Domo by 21.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

