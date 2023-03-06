Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $150.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $160.00.

DLTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $168.88.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $149.15 on Thursday. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $124.76 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

