Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last Week

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0749 or 0.00000333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion and approximately $218.45 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.24 or 0.00401847 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014937 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000797 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00009747 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000854 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00017448 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 inspired by the Shiba Inu dog meme. It uses underlying technology from Litecoin and has a large circulating supply of 132 billion DOGE. It was initially created as a joke but has gained value due to supply and demand, and has been accepted by large retailers such as Tesla as a payment method. It was created by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus and uses Litecoin’s Scrypt mining algorithm and is a Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency that can be merged mined with Litecoin. The value of DOGE has increased due to speculation about its potential adoption by products and services from companies owned by Elon Musk, such as Tesla and Twitter.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

