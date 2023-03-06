Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the January 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Disruptive Acquisition Co. I

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 676,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 170,155 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter worth about $6,125,000. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,661,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,743,000 after acquiring an additional 203,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 736,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after buying an additional 166,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance

Shares of DISA stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.53. 14,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,995. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $13.20.

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Company Profile

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

