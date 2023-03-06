DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Sold by Palestra Capital Management LLC

Palestra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,687,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,258,160 shares during the period. DISH Network accounts for approximately 5.7% of Palestra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Palestra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.64% of DISH Network worth $120,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 580.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 6,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on DISH shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.93.

DISH Network stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,243,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,173,348. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DISH Network Co. has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $33.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average of $15.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.84.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

