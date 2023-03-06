Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 940,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the January 31st total of 869,100 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Diodes Stock Performance

Diodes stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $93.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,744. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.90. Diodes has a one year low of $58.52 and a one year high of $97.45.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $496.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.68 million. Diodes had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Diodes

Several equities analysts recently commented on DIOD shares. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Diodes from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

In other news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.72, for a total value of $35,613.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,693 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,267.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.72, for a total value of $35,613.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,693 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,267.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Julie Holland sold 30,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $2,844,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,957 shares of company stock worth $7,357,685. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diodes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,003,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,388,000 after purchasing an additional 18,670 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

Featured Articles

