Dine Brands Global’s (DIN) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.19 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

DIN has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lowered Dine Brands Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $74.94 on Thursday. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $61.03 and a 1 year high of $82.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.54.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.26 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.30%.

Insider Transactions at Dine Brands Global

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $97,398.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,840.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 10.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 16.7% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 276.8% during the second quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp now owns 80,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 59,175 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 17.6% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 460,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,251,000 after purchasing an additional 68,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Featured Articles

