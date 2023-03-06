DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 669,200 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the January 31st total of 579,100 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Institutional Trading of DHI Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in DHI Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 106,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in DHI Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,539,000. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in DHI Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DHI Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DHI Group alerts:

DHI Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHX traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.29. 4,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,922. DHI Group has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.49 million, a P/E ratio of 48.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28.

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. DHI Group had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $39.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.92 million. Analysts forecast that DHI Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley cut their price objective on DHI Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

About DHI Group

(Get Rating)

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-powered software products, online tools, and talent acquisition services, delivering career marketplaces to candidates for technology-focused roles and employers hiring tech talent globally. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.