DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Short Interest Update

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the January 31st total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

DFDS A/S Price Performance

DFDDF stock remained flat at $33.95 during trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.11. DFDS A/S has a 52-week low of $33.95 and a 52-week high of $36.10.

About DFDS A/S

DFDS A/S provides logistics solutions in Denmark and internationally. The company operates through Ferry and Logistics divisions. The Ferry division operates ferry routes in and around Europe transporting freight units, primarily trailers and passengers, as well as offers port terminal services. This division provides ferry services primarily to forwarders and hauliers, as well as manufacturers of heavy industrial goods, such as automotive, forest and paper products, metals, and chemicals; and operates passenger ships for passengers with own cars, mini cruises, business conferences, refuse derived fuel, and tour operators.

