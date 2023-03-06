Dexus (OTCMKTS:DEXSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dexus (OTCMKTS:DEXSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,464,200 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the January 31st total of 3,769,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,960.2 days.
Dexus Stock Performance
Shares of DEXSF stock remained flat at C$5.87 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569. Dexus has a fifty-two week low of C$4.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.47.
About Dexus
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dexus (DEXSF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Dexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.