Dexus (OTCMKTS:DEXSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dexus (OTCMKTS:DEXSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,464,200 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the January 31st total of 3,769,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,960.2 days.

Dexus Stock Performance

Shares of DEXSF stock remained flat at C$5.87 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569. Dexus has a fifty-two week low of C$4.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.47.

About Dexus

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at $44.3 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire.

