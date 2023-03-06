DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Gap Down to $122.92

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $122.92, but opened at $114.10. DexCom shares last traded at $114.76, with a volume of 982,614 shares.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.10.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $46,378.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,288 shares in the company, valued at $15,454,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $4,822,940.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,645 shares in the company, valued at $45,117,708.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $46,378.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,288 shares in the company, valued at $15,454,510.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,752 shares of company stock worth $16,842,233 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 300.0% in the second quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 860.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

