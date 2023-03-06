Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €44.00 Price Target

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €44.00 ($46.81) target price by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IFXA. Credit Suisse Group set a €49.10 ($52.23) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €32.50 ($34.57) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($40.96) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €42.00 ($44.68) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($26.60) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday.

Infineon Technologies Price Performance

Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of €13.43 ($14.29) and a fifty-two week high of €19.70 ($20.96).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

