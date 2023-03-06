Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 811,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,344 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $270,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $337,686,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,529,801,000 after acquiring an additional 240,210 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,198,000 after acquiring an additional 234,811 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,797,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Deere & Company by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,427,000 after acquiring an additional 174,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.81.

Shares of DE stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $428.56. 357,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,656. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $401.23. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company has a market cap of $126.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

