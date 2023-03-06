DeepOnion Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.45 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 48.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0449 or 0.00000201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $7.45 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 35.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00205853 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00096733 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00059456 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00053594 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004488 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000940 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 81.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,904,208 coins and its circulating supply is 22,890,596 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

