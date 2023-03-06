Decred (DCR) Trading Down 9.4% This Week

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Decred coin can currently be bought for $21.74 or 0.00096504 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Decred has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. Decred has a total market cap of $321.41 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,783,021 coins. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

