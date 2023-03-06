Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Short Interest Up 7.6% in February

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the January 31st total of 4,990,000 shares. Approximately 10.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 752,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.06. The stock had a trading volume of 418,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,158. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.83. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $22.76.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.88 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a negative net margin of 133.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.51) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 2,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $51,039.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,081.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc purchased 1,666,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,988.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,718,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,924,252. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 2,403 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $51,039.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at $928,081.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,903 shares of company stock worth $103,890. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on DCPH. Jonestrading upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.22.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.

Featured Stories

