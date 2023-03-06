Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Purchased by Prospect Capital Advisors LLC

Prospect Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 23,550 shares during the quarter. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment comprises about 3.4% of Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $6,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,967,000 after purchasing an additional 322,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,154,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $253,094,000 after buying an additional 26,289 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5,278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,333,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,547,000 after buying an additional 2,290,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,428,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,818,000 after buying an additional 32,280 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,136,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,255,000 after buying an additional 54,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

PLAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

NASDAQ:PLAY traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.06. The stock had a trading volume of 31,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,027. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.94. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $52.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $481.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.78 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP Antonio Pineiro bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.54 per share, with a total value of $127,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,692.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CMO Ashley Zickefoose bought 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.58 per share, with a total value of $149,688.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,213.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Antonio Pineiro bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.54 per share, for a total transaction of $127,620.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,692.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,021,450 shares of company stock worth $35,037,776. Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

