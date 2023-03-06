Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Short Interest Update

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the January 31st total of 3,260,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 925,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on DAN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Dana from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dana from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dana from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dana by 478.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Dana during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Dana by 121.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Dana by 631.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Dana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 94.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAN traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.30. 744,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,492. Dana has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.88. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 2.38.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.33). Dana had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dana will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.81%.

About Dana

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

Featured Articles

