Dai (DAI) 1-Day Volume Reaches $132.36 Million

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Dai has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion and approximately $132.36 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Dai token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004442 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dai Profile

Dai was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,194,065,545 tokens. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Dai

According to CryptoCompare, “Dai is a decentralized, stablecoin cryptocurrency built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is designed to maintain a stable value relative to the US Dollar, and is backed by a reserve of collateral-backed tokens and other assets. Dai is an ERC-20 token, making it fully compatible with other Ethereum-based networks and wallets. It is designed to be used as a medium of exchange, store of value, and for facilitating online payments, money transfers, and other financial services. Dai was created by MakerDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization founded in 2014 by Danish entrepreneur Rune Christensen, and was officially launched on the main Ethereum network on December 18, 2017.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

