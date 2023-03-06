Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.06 and last traded at $10.25. Approximately 205,228 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,282,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DADA. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $7.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.54.
Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.
