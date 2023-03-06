Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.06 and last traded at $10.25. Approximately 205,228 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,282,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DADA. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $7.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Dada Nexus Stock Down 3.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Dada Nexus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,123,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,245 shares during the period. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,632,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 300,956 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,317,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,160,000 after acquiring an additional 33,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 2,136,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 696,530 shares in the last quarter. 18.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

Featured Stories

