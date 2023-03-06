Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CYTK shares. Bank of America started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday.

Cytokinetics Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of CYTK opened at $41.95 on Monday. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $55.80. The company has a quick ratio of 11.56, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.23). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 410.89% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $161,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,337,156.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $442,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,979,666.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $161,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,337,156.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,439,679. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at $564,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

