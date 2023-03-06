CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,223 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 63.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CVS stock opened at $82.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.22 and a fifty-two week high of $109.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.64. The stock has a market cap of $105.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.65.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVS. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.