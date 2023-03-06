CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 693,400 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the January 31st total of 615,200 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 117,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered CURO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Get CURO Group alerts:

CURO Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CURO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.65. 262,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,204. CURO Group has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $13.51. The firm has a market cap of $107.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.68, a current ratio of 10.73 and a quick ratio of 10.73.

Insider Transactions at CURO Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CURO Group

In related news, CEO Douglas D. Clark purchased 20,000 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,929.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 60,000 shares of company stock worth $210,800. Insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CURO Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Key Colony Management LLC bought a new position in CURO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in CURO Group in the third quarter worth $42,000. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in CURO Group by 52.5% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 103,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 35,503 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in CURO Group in the second quarter worth $226,000. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CURO Group

(Get Rating)

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.