CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2023

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CUROGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 693,400 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the January 31st total of 615,200 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 117,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered CURO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

CURO Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CURO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.65. 262,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,204. CURO Group has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $13.51. The firm has a market cap of $107.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.68, a current ratio of 10.73 and a quick ratio of 10.73.

Insider Transactions at CURO Group

In related news, CEO Douglas D. Clark purchased 20,000 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,929.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 60,000 shares of company stock worth $210,800. Insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CURO Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CURO Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Key Colony Management LLC bought a new position in CURO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in CURO Group in the third quarter worth $42,000. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in CURO Group by 52.5% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 103,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 35,503 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in CURO Group in the second quarter worth $226,000. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CURO Group

(Get Rating)

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.