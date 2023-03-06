Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.14.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CURLF shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Curaleaf from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Curaleaf Price Performance

Shares of Curaleaf stock opened at $3.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average is $5.11. Curaleaf has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.67.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

