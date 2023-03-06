CTI BioPharma’s (CTIC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 78.93% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.
CTI BioPharma Stock Performance
CTI BioPharma stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,412,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,143. CTI BioPharma has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.91.
Insider Transactions at CTI BioPharma
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTI BioPharma
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 152.6% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 206,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 125,013 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,612,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,485,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.
CTI BioPharma Company Profile
CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CTI BioPharma (CTIC)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.