CTI BioPharma’s (CTIC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 78.93% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

CTI BioPharma stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,412,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,143. CTI BioPharma has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, CFO David Kirske sold 27,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $162,396.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,933.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP James K. Fong sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,565 shares in the company, valued at $21,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Kirske sold 27,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $162,396.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,933.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 297,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,243. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 152.6% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 206,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 125,013 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,612,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,485,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

