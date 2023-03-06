CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share.
NASDAQ:CTIC traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.83. The company had a trading volume of 9,717,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,573. The firm has a market cap of $612.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.63. CTI BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80.
CTIC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CTI BioPharma in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 564.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 148,725 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the first quarter worth $658,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CTI BioPharma by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,599,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,810,000 after purchasing an additional 228,600 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.
