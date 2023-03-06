CrowdStrike (CRWD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect CrowdStrike to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of CRWD stock opened at $126.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of -163.69 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.26.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $5,476,433.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 930,164 shares in the company, valued at $99,862,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,478.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.08.
CrowdStrike Company Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
