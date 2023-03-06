CrowdStrike (CRWD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect CrowdStrike to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $126.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of -163.69 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $5,476,433.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 930,164 shares in the company, valued at $99,862,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,478.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,377,000 after purchasing an additional 244,613 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after buying an additional 1,440,905 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,170,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,785,000 after buying an additional 91,307 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,740,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after acquiring an additional 945,703 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.08.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

