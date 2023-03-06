Cronos Price Hits $0.0724 on Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Cronos token can currently be bought for $0.0724 or 0.00000323 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. Cronos has a market cap of $1.83 billion and approximately $14.30 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00073168 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00053739 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000285 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00009112 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00023925 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

