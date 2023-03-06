Critical Analysis: Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) and Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI)

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) and Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sunworks and Dragonfly Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunworks 0 1 2 0 2.67 Dragonfly Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00

Sunworks presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 157.73%. Dragonfly Energy has a consensus price target of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 195.06%. Given Dragonfly Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dragonfly Energy is more favorable than Sunworks.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunworks $101.15 million 0.67 -$26.63 million ($1.14) -1.70 Dragonfly Energy N/A N/A $1.91 million N/A N/A

This table compares Sunworks and Dragonfly Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Dragonfly Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sunworks.

Profitability

This table compares Sunworks and Dragonfly Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunworks -24.77% -48.58% -31.77% Dragonfly Energy N/A -673.40% -1.98%

Volatility & Risk

Sunworks has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dragonfly Energy has a beta of -0.92, suggesting that its share price is 192% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.2% of Sunworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Sunworks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.9% of Dragonfly Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dragonfly Energy beats Sunworks on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc. engages in the provision of photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the residential and commercial markets. It operates through the Solcius and Sunworks business segments. The Solcius segment focuses on residential projects. The Sunworks segment deals with commercial projects including commercial, agricultural, industrial, and public works projects. The company was founded by Roland F. Bryan, Mark P. Harris, and Christopher T. Kleveland in 1983 and is headquartered in Provo, UT.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for RVs, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. It also focuses on delivering an energy storage solution to enable a sustainable and reliable smart grid through the deployment of its solid-state cell technology. The company is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

