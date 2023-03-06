Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the January 31st total of 90,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 382,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DHY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 460,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,847. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $2.32.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.0155 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th.

In related news, CIO Thomas J. Flannery acquired 45,000 shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.84 per share, with a total value of $82,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 195,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 136,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 107,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 99,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,887 shares in the last quarter. 13.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund, which engages in seeking high current income investment. It seeks to deliver attractive returns from U.S. high yield bond markets to investors. The firm’s investment strategy is to maximize total return from monetizing macroeconomic themes and exploiting sector and issuer performance and rating dispersion.

