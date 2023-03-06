Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Short Interest Up 12.3% in February

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,640,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the January 31st total of 29,060,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

CTRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

CTRA stock traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $25.72. 6,379,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,445,852. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.25. Coterra Energy has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average of $27.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 52.4% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 10,104 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 912.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 111,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 100,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the second quarter worth $285,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

