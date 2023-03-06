Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Lifted by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,793 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.75.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock traded up $9.74 on Monday, reaching $485.00. 719,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,865. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $488.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $495.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.