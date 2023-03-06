CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Holdings Boosted by Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 54,163 shares during the period. CoStar Group accounts for about 4.6% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $35,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 42.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,633,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,994,349,000 after buying an additional 8,470,338 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 343.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,140 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,893,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,212 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 51.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,477,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSGP traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $72.43. 37,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,183,528. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.25 and a 52-week high of $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.92 and a quick ratio of 13.92. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.35.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSGP. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

