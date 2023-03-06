Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Short Interest Up 13.7% in February

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the January 31st total of 110,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 122,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.72. 40,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,961. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.04.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 33,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 58,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 68,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of immune modulator product candidates with the potential to treat solid cancers, T-cell lymphomas, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes B Cell Activator and Anti-CD73, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, ITK Inhibitor, A2AR Inhibitor, Anti-CXCR2, and A2BR Inhibitor.
