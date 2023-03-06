Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Short Interest Update

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,820,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the January 31st total of 10,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,466,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLM. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 49,551.4% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 17,377,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $149,103,000 after purchasing an additional 17,342,976 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $32,138,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $14,129,000. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 4,812,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,465,000 after buying an additional 1,159,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 914.4% during the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,740,000 after buying an additional 1,023,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Performance

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock remained flat at $8.10 during trading hours on Monday. 1,006,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,711. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1228 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.19%.

(Get Rating)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.