Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ CRBP traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,332. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $0.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $18.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 371.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,157,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 911,491 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 570,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 448,002 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 101,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 38,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its products include candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

