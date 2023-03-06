Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th.
NASDAQ CRBP traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,332. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $0.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $18.72.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its products include candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.
