Contrasting GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) & FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) and FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FTC Solar has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GLOBALFOUNDRIES and FTC Solar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GLOBALFOUNDRIES $8.11 billion 4.34 $1.45 billion $2.63 25.17 FTC Solar $123.07 million 2.64 -$99.61 million ($0.99) -3.09

Profitability

GLOBALFOUNDRIES has higher revenue and earnings than FTC Solar. FTC Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GLOBALFOUNDRIES, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares GLOBALFOUNDRIES and FTC Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GLOBALFOUNDRIES 17.86% 17.08% 9.17% FTC Solar -80.94% -95.00% -51.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and FTC Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GLOBALFOUNDRIES 0 1 11 0 2.92 FTC Solar 1 1 2 1 2.60

GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has a consensus target price of $79.86, indicating a potential upside of 20.65%. FTC Solar has a consensus target price of $5.31, indicating a potential upside of 73.61%. Given FTC Solar’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FTC Solar is more favorable than GLOBALFOUNDRIES.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.1% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.6% of FTC Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.1% of FTC Solar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GLOBALFOUNDRIES beats FTC Solar on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

(Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Malta, New York.

About FTC Solar

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc. provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites. Its customers include project developers; solar asset owners; and engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. FTC Solar, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.