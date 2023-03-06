Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CFLT. UBS Group lowered shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.74.

Confluent Trading Up 8.2 %

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $25.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average of $23.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Confluent has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $44.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Transactions at Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.61%. The company had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Confluent’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Confluent news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 644,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $17,364,841.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Confluent news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 644,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $17,364,841.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,485,918 shares of company stock valued at $38,652,372. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Confluent by 311.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

