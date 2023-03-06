COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,460,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the January 31st total of 4,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.1 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $45.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $55.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of CMPS stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $8.49. The company had a trading volume of 222,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,888. The stock has a market cap of $363.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.87. COMPASS Pathways has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

