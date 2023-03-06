Comparing UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) & Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF – Get Rating) and Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.4% of Marqeta shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of UMeWorld shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of Marqeta shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for UMeWorld and Marqeta, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMeWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A Marqeta 1 6 10 0 2.53

Profitability

Marqeta has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 71.37%. Given Marqeta’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Marqeta is more favorable than UMeWorld.

This table compares UMeWorld and Marqeta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMeWorld N/A N/A N/A Marqeta -24.70% -12.19% -10.39%

Risk and Volatility

UMeWorld has a beta of -1.75, indicating that its stock price is 275% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marqeta has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UMeWorld and Marqeta’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMeWorld N/A N/A -$110,000.00 N/A N/A Marqeta $748.21 million 3.61 -$163.93 million ($0.34) -14.59

UMeWorld has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marqeta.

Summary

Marqeta beats UMeWorld on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UMeWorld

UMeWorld Ltd. is an educational technology company, which engages in digital media and digital education businesses. It focuses on the K-12 education market in China. The firm’s K-12 flagship, UMFun is a subscription-based online product, which provides standards-based instruction, practice, assessments and productivity tools that improve the performance of educators and students via a proprietary online & mobile platform. The company was founded by Michael M. Lee on August 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc. operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 200 customers. Marqeta, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

