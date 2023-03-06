Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,296,942 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,598,315 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $38,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,856,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251,251 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,532,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 522.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300,647 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $129,517,000 after buying an additional 2,770,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KGI Securities cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $37.40 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $48.42. The company has a market cap of $157.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.18.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

