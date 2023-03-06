Coin98 (C98) Price Reaches $0.24 on Major Exchanges

Coin98 (C98) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $51.48 million and $9.52 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.12 or 0.01299981 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005829 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000131 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00012874 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00032508 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.64 or 0.01664005 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

